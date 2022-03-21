WARNING: The following story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all readers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When police arrived, they had conflicting stories and a language barrier to unravel before arresting a man accused of beating his family and shooting a gun at them.

That man is now not only facing a litany of felony charges that can land him time behind bars, but a divorce, as well.

Ma Med Ali

Allen County prosecutors Monday formally charged 26-year-old Ma Med Ali with counts of neglect of a dependent causing bodily injury, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Ali’s charges stem from an incident that happened March 15, when Fort Wayne Police were called to an apartment in the 2300 block of Carterton Drive, which is in the Victoria Park neighborhood of South Anthony Boulevard.

There, police met with Ali, who, through an officer in the department who could translate his language, told investigators someone came into his apartment shooting at him and kidnapped his wife and five children.

At his apartment door police found spent shell casings, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

When officers found Ali’s family, though, the story became much different.

Ali’s wife said in court documents her husband became enraged and suspected she might be cheating on him. He punched her in the face several times, she told police in court documents.

Ali is accused of hitting his 5-year-old daughter in the leg with a broom stick handle and hit their 2-year-old child in the back with a clothes hanger, according to court documents.

The wife then escaped the apartment with the children, ran into the parking lot and yelled for help until a man in a car stopped. He helped the woman load her kids into his car and began to drive off.

Ali, though, shot at the car with a long gun, his wife told officers in court documents. The bullets busted out windows in the car, hitting the passengers inside, according to court documents.

Some of the glass hit Ali’s baby, who was being held by his wife, according to court documents.

Ali is being held in Allen County Jail on $25,000 bond.

On Monday, the same day prosecutors formally charged him, his wife filed for divorce in Allen Circuit Court.