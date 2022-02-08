FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health nurses noticed unusual bruising on the victim’s chest, face, neck and scrotum, but the overnight home health aide said he saw none of that.

The nurses alerted Adult Protective Services at the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the police.

Demarea D. Dial, 21, of the 8300 block of Bridgeway Drive, was charged Tuesday with battery with bodily injury to a disabled person when the victim is mentally or physically disabled, battery with bodily injury to an endangered adult and neglect of a dependent.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

When the Fort Wayne officer responded to Parkview Randallia at 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 29, nurses who reported the bruising said the victim was non-verbal and physically disabled. They felt the injuries were so suspicious they called the authorities.

A woman who relieved Dial as the overnight home health aide said she saw the bruising on the victim’s face and texted Dial who told her he hadn’t noticed any of the injuries, court documents said.

Plus, there was nothing on the victim’s chart that indicated any falls or injury.

The victim’s housemate at the group home where he lived spoke to the aide, afraid, upset and crying when he told her how Dial had beaten the defendant, court documents said. Yet, Dial complained that the victim “was giving him attitude.”

Another witness said the victim was “shaking, seemed guarded, had a pain face and redness there.” It was decided he needed to go to the emergency room, court documents.

When the officer interviewed the housemate, the housemate reported that Dial was “beating the hell out of him.” He said the victim was being struck and “screaming out in pain and crying” and the three of them were the only ones at the home. The housemate said he reported the beatings to the staff the next morning.

The dayshift staff member said had turned the victim’s care over to Dial at 6 p.m. and had not noticed any marks on the victim before that.

Officer Charles Volz interviewed Dial in December and Dial denied striking the victim. Then Dial said he dropped a water bottle and in the process of trying to catch it, he “accidentally struck the victim in the face one time.”

When Volz said it did not explain other bruises and injuries, Dial refused to admit any other beatings, court documents said.

Medical records show the victim was in the hospital from Nov. 30 through Dec. 16 when he was moved to a nursing home to complete rehab and healing. Medical records indicate the injuries were from abuse, court documents aid.