FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man accused of dealing cocaine and fentanyl last year has been sentenced.

Ronnie L. Rutherford, Jr., 45, of Fort Wayne was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 8 years of supervised release for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. He previously pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court.

According to court records, police made four controlled buys of cocaine and fentanyl from Rutherford in June and July 2021. From there, investigators served a search warrant and found 240 grams of marijuana, over 90 grams of fentanyl, over 60 grams of cocaine, along with other evidence of drug distribution and almost $4,000 cash, court records said.

Rutherford had a previous federal conviction for carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal prosecutors said.