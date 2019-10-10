Fort Wayne felon sentenced for possessing firearm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Billy Harris, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady.

According to case documents, Harris had a firearm after twice being convicted of felony offenses in July of 2017. In 2012, Harris was convicted of resisting law enforcement, and in 2015, he was convicted of invasion of privacy along with committing domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16 years of age. Both convictions were in Allen Superior Court, Allen County, Indiana.