FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty on Wednesday regarding a 2020 crash that caused the death of his daughter, according to new Allen Superior Court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, A Lee pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony.

Conditions from the plea agreement include Lee being sentenced to six years in prison but only having to serve a maximum of two years.

Lee will also have his driving privileges revoked for an undetermined amount of time.

Another condition of the plea agreement said that Lee will have a misdemeanor related to the case dismissed.

Lee had been accused of being behind the wheel of a speeding Hyundai Elantra travelling east on Paulding Road near Interstate 469 at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020.

According to older Allen Superior Court documents, Lee ran a stop sign at Hartzell Road and broadsided a Caravan going southbound through the intersection, causing Lee’s 6-year-old daughter to be ejected from the vehicle.

Those court documents also said that Lee’s daughter was not in a car seat and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Lee’s daughter died in the hospital the next day.

At the time, the Allen County Coroner’s Office found the cause of her death as blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and her death was ruled accidental.

If an Allen County judge accepts the plea agreement, Lee’s sentencing hearing will be June 2.