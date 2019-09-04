Fort Wayne daycare owner, mother charged after child falls out of moving vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne daycare owner and her mother face felony neglect charges after authorities said a child in their care fell out of a moving car.

Shatara N. White, 32, the owner of ABC 123 Childcare at 2305 Oxford St., and Debrah L. Jones, 54, have both been charged with felony Neglect of a Dependent after an incident in April 2018.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday, Jones took 3-5 children ages 2-3 from her daughter’s daycare to McMillen Park. The children were only fastened in seatbelts in the backseat, the affidavit said.

Jones told police as she was pulling out of the park, one of the children removed their seatbelt and opened the car door.

The child fell out and suffered “abrasions to his face,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the child’s mother told police she previously asked White if she wanted her to leave a carseat for her children, but White said the daycare would provide carseats.

White is a licensed childcare provider, according to the affidavit, but her mother, who took the children, is not.

A warrant has been issued for White’s arrest. Jones has already been arrested.