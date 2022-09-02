WARNING: This story includes details not suitable for all readers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne couple has been charged after police said they took in teenage boys and coerced them into having sex on camera.

Stephanie N. Followell and Kirk W. Depoister were each charged Thursday in Allen Superior Court with Level 4 felony Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking and Level 6 felony Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 21, Fort Wayne Police responded to the couple’s Oliver Street home on a report of a domestic situation involving an armed person.

At the home, police learned there’d been a fight between an 18-year-old and the 47-year-old Depoister.

Turns out, the teen was upset his living arrangements with Depoister and Followell had turned sexual, then criminal and threatening, the affidavit detailed.

In an interview with police, Depoister admitted he allowed the 18-year-old to engage in sex acts with his live-in girlfriend – Followell. He said he would videotape the encounters, according to the affidavit.

The 18-year-old told police he began living with Followell and Depoister, and a short time after he moved in, they began to give him money, food, shelter and transportation “on the condition that he have sex” with Followell, the affidavit said.

The couple gave the teen alcohol and drugs, and threatened him, too, the affidavit said.

During a search of the Oliver Street home, police seized electronic devices including a cellphone. On the phone, police found a video that showed a teen male having sex with Followell.

The teen on the video was another victim, which was 17 years old, the affidavit said.

Police spoke with that teen later, who said he moved in with Followell and Depoister as a runaway in July and lived here for just over a month. He was 16 at the time, according to the affidavit.

The teen said the couple gave him alcohol and drugs, and said he had sex with Followell as Depoister videotaped it, the affidavit said. He was told the video would be published “to make money” and the couple promised him half of the proceeds, the affidavit said.

Warrants were issued for Followell and Depoister on Thursday.