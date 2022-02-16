A quick-thinking Fort Wayne boy used his school computer to get help for his mother when a man pointed a gun at her last week, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Now, that man is facing a slew of felony charges.

Shawn M. Shaw, 40, is accused of shoving his way into a home in the 200 block of West Williams Street on Thursday and cussing at a woman who lives there. The woman told police Shaw wanted a ride to a store but she did not want to take him.

The woman locked herself in her bedroom but Shaw kicked in the door, according to court documents. He then took a firearm belonging to the woman, loaded it and pointed it at her face.

When she tried to leave the room Shaw blocked her way with his body, she told police in the court documents.

In another room, her son heard the struggle and also heard his mother say she had a gun pointed at her head. The boy, whose age was not given, took out his school-issued computer and contacted his school, according to court documents.

Police were then dispatched to the home.

Shaw, of Decatur, was formally charged Wednesday with felony counts of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, domestic battery while having a previous battery conviction, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He is being held in Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond.