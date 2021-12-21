Fort Wayne boy suffered injuries, but cause of death ‘pending,’ coroner says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The death of a Fort Wayne boy this week remains a mystery even though the Allen County Coroner’s Office said he’d suffered injuries.

It was around 1:15 a.m. Saturday when police and medics were sent to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street on a juvenile neglect/abuse investigation, according to the police activity log.

The child was taken to Lutheran Hospital and admitted into the emergency room. According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, live-saving measures were not successful and the child died there.

He was identified as Elijah T. Ross, 9, of Fort Wayne.

The coroner’s office said after an autopsy that while Ross had “multiple blunt force injuries,” it could not determine the cause and manner of his death. Both are pending further investigation and testing, the office said.

Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the coroner’s office are investigating the case. To date, Fort Wayne Police have only said they are investigating a child’s death.

While it remains unclear how the boy died, a neighbor told WANE 15 Monday that he heard loud arguing and screams coming from the home late Friday, before police arrived.

Police have made no announcements about suspects or arrests in the case.