Fort Wayne attorney suspended after embezzlement offenses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne attorney is suspended from practicing law in Indiana after being convicted of multiple felony charges.

Randall Stiles, 45, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to Making a False Oath in a Bankruptcy Proceeding, Embezzlement from a Bankruptcy Estate, and Failure to file a Tax Return in March.

According to a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Stiles was an attorney that practiced in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court where lawyers assist individuals with debt relief based on hard times and financial hardships. His convictions arose after he stole from a client and lied to the Trustee about the filing of his tax return as well as his personal file for bankruptcy in 2013.

In restitution, Stiles agreed to pay $235,055.88 to the Internal Revenue Service and $3,535 to victim in a bankruptcy case. He also agreed to file his unfiled tax returns for 2009-2012.

The Indiana Supreme Court ordered Stiles be suspended from practicing law in the state effective immediately on Tuesday. The suspension will be effective until further order from the court or a final resolution.

Stiles is currently being held in the Terre Haute Federal Correction Institution and is scheduled to be released this fall on October 31.