FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne teenager has been charged as an adult with attempted murder in a Halloween shooting that left another boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Azheon B. Patterson

Azheon B. Patterson, 15, was charged in Allen Superior Court with one count of Attempted Murder.

Police and medics were called around 12:43 a.m. Oct. 31 to the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue near Anthony Boulevard and Pettit Avenue on reports of a shooting. Dispatchers told responding officers that one victim had been shot inside of the home.

Paramedics took the victim – only described as a male juvenile – to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving, an emergency room physician downgraded his condition to life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate. Detectives attempted to locate any witnesses and any video surveillance while technicians processed the scene for any evidence pertaining to this case.

Patterson was eventually identified as a suspect and taken into custody. He was waived to adult court after a hearing at the Allen County Juvenile Center.

He was arraigned during a hearing in Allen Superior Court Tuesday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been reported.

Attempted murder is a Level 1 felony, punishable by 20-40 years in prison, according to Indiana sentencing guidelines.