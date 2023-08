TOMAH, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A former Tomah teacher is convicted of dozens of sex crimes against a teenage student. The Monroe County district attorney says a judge convicted 74-year-old Anne Nelson-Koch on all 25 counts against her.

The charges stem from Nelson-Koch’s repeated sexual assaults of a 14-year-old male student in the basement of a Tomah private school during the 2016-17 school year.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 27th. She is facing over 600 years of jail time.