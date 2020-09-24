Former union head sentenced for ordering assault on workers

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana union leader has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in an assault on a group of non-union ironworkers at a church.

Jeffery Veach, of Portage, pleaded guilty in January to extortion conspiracy and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann. Veach admitted that on Jan. 7, 2016, he threatened and attacked non-union workers in a failed attempt to obtain contracts for Iron Workers Local 395” from two contractors constructing a school at Dyer Baptist Church.

Thomas Williamson, of Schererville, also pleaded guilty. The 68-year-old Williamson is scheduled to be sentenced by Springmann on Dec. 15.

