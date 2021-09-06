Former Portland officer to make final appearance in court before Oct. trial

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – A former Portland police officer accused of traveling to Avon to meet an underage girl will be in court Tuesday.

Joshua Clark is facing two felony charges for child solicitation and child seduction in Hendricks County.

In May both Portland Police Department and the Avon Police Department began an investigation after a video surfaced of Clark trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl to “potentially engage in sexual conduct.”

After the allegations surfaced, Clark was suspended without pay from the Portland Police Department.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable,” the department said at the time.

Clark resigned and is out on a $50,000 cash bond.

Tuesday’s court appearance is Clark’s final appearance in court before his trial begins in October.