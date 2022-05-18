MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pastor in Tennessee and Indiana faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 33-year-old Joshua Henley pleaded guilty Monday to producing, possessing and sending sex abuse material involving children and transporting a minor interstate to have sex.

Henley was the pastor at Holladay Church of Christ in Benton County, Tennessee, and coached the Holladay Elementary School girls’ basketball team, prosecutors said. Henley later went to work at a church in Evansville, Indiana, in April 2021. Sentencing is set in August.