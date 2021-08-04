Former neighbor arrested for death of 82-year-old Lake James woman

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been arrested for the homicide of an 82-year-old Lake James woman.

After extensive investigative efforts and DNA analysis, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Matthew Hoover, 29, of Anderson for the death of Lake James resident Wilma Ball. The department said Hoover is a former neighbor of Ball.

Hoover was arrested on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. in Madison County, the department said. He was later transported back to Angola and booked in the Steuben County Jail on a preliminary charge of Murder.

In June, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department was sent to a lakefront home along the first basin of Lake James to conduct a death investigation after reports of an unresponsive female inside the home. When the police arrived they found Ball stabbed and the Steuben County Coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Neighbors told WANE 15 that Ball was a former home economics teacher, a mother with two children and two stepchildren. Neighbors also described her as loving, caring, active and athletic.

Hoover is currently in Steuben County Jail and remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and additional criminal charges may be sought.