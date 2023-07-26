DAVENPORT, IOWA — A retired, formerly tenured professor at the University of Iowa has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for distributing the methamphetamine that lead to the death of one person; that investigation lead to the discovery of a cache of child pornography in his possession, as well.

Dr. John Muriello, 66, was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Davenport. According to the US Department of Justice, Murriello and another man, Eric Hojka, had been distributing methamphetamine in Iowa City after receiving it in the mail from California for more than a year when an Iowa City resident died from an overdose after injecting drugs purchased from the men. The investigation lead first to Hojka, then Murriello. During the investigation into Muriello, authorities discovered a cache of thousands of child pornography images and videos stored on multiple devices.

The Daily Iowan reports that investigations into Murriello began in 2019 when he allegedly shared child pornography via Zoom. In April 2020, the paper reports, the parent of a UI student reported that Muriello had distributed drugs to minors at a party at his home. Muriello continued teaching at the school until May 2021. He retired with emeritus status from the school in 2022 while on paid leave. That emeritus status was later revoked.