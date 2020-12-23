Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout Caleb Swanigan arrested in Whitley County on drug charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Caleb Swanigan, who led Homestead High School to an Indiana state basketball title in 2015 and was an All-American at Purdue before starting a career in the NBA is facing drug charges in Whitley County.

Swanigan, 23, was arrested around 2:00 a.m. and is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia according to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office. WANE 15 is working to learn details surrounding the arrest.

Swanigan was released on bond.

He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 and is currently a free agent. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then spent three years at Purdue where he spent three seasons before declaring for the NBA draft.