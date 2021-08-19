Former fraternity member in Ohio indicted in pledge’s death

Cory and Shari Foltz, the parents of a Bowling Green State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident, look on while Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, left, takes questions from the media at the Wood County Courthouse, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Eight people have been indicted in the alcohol-related death of Ohio college student, Stone Foltz, who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday. A grand jury indicted the eight on charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Another former fraternity member at Bowling Green State University has been indicted in the death of a pledge during an alleged hazing ritual.

A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old former student Wednesday on charges that include involuntary manslaughter. His attorney declined to comment.

Eight current or former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green now have been indicted on criminal charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing in the death of Stone Foltz of Delaware, Ohio. The 20-year-old was found unconscious by a roommate after a party in March and died three days later.