Former Fort Wayne Police Sergeant back behind bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Fort Wayne police sergeant is back behind bars after violating his probation.

Officers arrested Boyce Ballinger, 48, after an incident on Oct. 17 that allegedly started after a gathering with neighbors.

The Probable Cause Affidavit shows Ballinger’s wife addressed him after arriving home about the amount he had been drinking. She said Ballinger got angry with her and then charged at her. Ballinger then put both hands around her neck and pushed her into a wall near the stairs. The wife said this was only for a couple of seconds. Once Ballinger took his hands off of her, she then ran upstairs into the bedroom and locked the door.

Ballinger then followed his wife and proceeded to bang on the door. She said it was, “like he was breaking the door”. Shortly after that, he stopped hitting the door. Ballinger’s wife then texted another member of the Fort Wayne Police Department about what happened. Police arrived at the home and talked with both Ballinger and his wife. Court documents show she had complaints of neck pain along with redness and abrasions to her neck.

On Oct. 28, a no contact order was issued regarding his wife, according to court documents. While out on bond, Ballinger violated the no contact order.

The state requested his bond be revoked, and the request was granted.

Ballinger’s trial is set to take place in June.