Former Fort Wayne police officer sentenced in case involving high school student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Fort Wayne police officer who resigned from the force earlier this year was sentenced to two years Friday in a case from 2019 involving a Wayne High School student.

Andrew Beck signed a plea agreement back in April where he agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography. In return, a felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors was dropped.

The case unfolded in April 2019 when Beck, at the time a 13-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department – was working at Wayne High School as a part-time resource officer. According to court documents a student told another resource officer that Beck was having a relationship with another student.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies met with the girl days later, and she said she’d been communicating with Beck through Snapchat, and their exchanges were “sexual in nature,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Beck had sent her “pictures of himself, including one where he was standing naked in front of a mirror,” the affidavit said. She also said Beck once told her he was out in front of her home, which police records confirmed, the affidavit said.

The girl sent Beck nude photos, as well, the affidavit said.

The girl said Beck discussed having sex with her, and said he told her he wanted to “tie her up and choke her,” the affidavit said. The affidavit said Beck was aware the girl was 16 years old.

At the time of the investigation Beck was stationed in California on military orders. He was then extradited to Fort Wayne to face charges.