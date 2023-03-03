FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Fort Wayne Police officer is going back to prison for violating his probation on convictions of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Andrew J. Beck learned his fate Friday at the end of a revocation of probation hearing.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced the 50-year-old Beck to two years in prison, ruling that he had violated his probation after he was found in possession of ‘obscene matter’ by his probation officer back on Jan. 11, according to court documents.

He also had pictures of children who were not related to him, which violated another part of his probation, court documents said.

Beck served a little more than a year of a two-year prison sentence previously and was ordered to serve two years probation upon his release as part of a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors back in 2021.

The case originates from April 2019 when Beck, who at the time had been an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department for 13 years, was working as a part-time resource officer at Wayne High School.

Court documents at the time stated a student had told another resource officer at the school that Beck was having a relationship with a student.

In an affidavit, a student at the school said he sent her “pictures of himself, including one where he was standing naked in front of a mirror.”

The female student sent him nude pictures as well.

She said Beck sent her messages on Snapchat that were “sexual in nature” and had discussed with the student about having sex with her. The affidavit said Beck was aware that the student was 16 years old at the time.

In June 2021, Beck pleaded guilty to felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography. He received his two-year prison sentence but was released on Aug. 4, 2022, according to prison records.

That’s when Beck’s probation period began, with rules and conditions imposed on him. A warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after he was found with obscene materials this past January.

Friday, he was given credit for 50 days for time served in Allen County Jail as his revocation case wound through the legal system.