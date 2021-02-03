Former Columbus Police Officer indicted on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the indictment of former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy for his actions in a December 2020 officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Andre Hill.

Coy was indicted by a grand jury in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. He faces charges of murder, felonious assault (F2), and two counts of dereliction of duty (M2).

On Dec. 22, while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside a residence on Oberlin Drive, Coy encountered Hill and fired his service weapon, the press release said. Hill, 47, was struck four times and died of his injuries.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigated the officer-involved shooting. The Attorney General’s office said the fact-finding effort encompassed crime-scene processing, evidence collection and evaluation, review of body-worn cameras, cyber data analysis, and interviews of witnesses, including officers involved in the incident.

As a fact-finder, BCI’s independent investigators only present facts surrounding the incident, the press release said. They do not determine whether an officer’s use of force was justified.

The report was turned over to the prosecutor with jurisdiction in the case. If the prosecutor decides to present the case to a grand jury, the grand jury decides whether or not to indict the individual.

The Attorney General’s Special Prosecution section has been appointed by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.