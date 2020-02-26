Food service worker arrested for trying to traffic tobacco into a state prison

Jacueline Clouser is escorted by an officer with the Indiana Department of Corrections following her arrest on February 21, 2020.

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) An employee of a food service company was arrested earlier this month after prison officials at the Miami Correctional Facility learned she was trying to smuggle tobacco products into the prison.

Jacueline Clouser, 47, of Sharpsville, Indiana faces a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking with an inmate.

At the time of her arrest Clouser was employed by the Aramark Corporation, a contract food service provider for the Indiana Department of Correction.

Warden William Hyatte commented, “It is sad this takes place in the Department of Correction and I hate seeing contract staff members go to jail. That being said, we have a zero tolerance for trafficking with offenders and I will not hesitate to seek prosecution.” Hyatte continued, “I am thankful for our Correctional Police Officers and other staff who worked together on this investigation. This should serve as a warning to anyone contemplating trafficking with an offender; it will not be tolerated.”