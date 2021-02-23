Florida man clocked driving 112 mph on US-31 while under the influence of controlled substance

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, an Indiana State Police trooper arrested a Florida man who was allegedly driving a Honda Accord at a 112 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 600 North.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin was on routine patrol, southbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 600 North when he observed a northbound Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed. Baldwin reports activated his in-car radar and clocked the Honda at a 110 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone.

Approximately one mile later, Indiana State Police Trooper David Kewish reports clocking the Honda at 112 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone.

Baldwin initiated a traffic stop on the Honda, the press release said. While speaking with the driver, identified as Jose Del Carmen Landero, 20, of Hialeah, FL, Baldwin reports smelling an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During a search of the Honda, troopers allegedly found marijuana.

Further investigation revealed that Landero was allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, the press release said.

Landero was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and faces charges for reckless driving at an unreasonably high speed, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance.

Baldwin was assisted by ISP Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser and Trooper David Kewish.