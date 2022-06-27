INDIANAPOLIS — A Florida family traveled to Indy this week to seek help with a recent unsolved murder.

The victim was found shot to death last week on the city’s east side along East 20th Place.

One neighbor said he has home surveillance video of a suspect getting into the passenger side of the victim’s car. After the suspect got out, the car sat running in the street for more than 12 hours before another neighbor got suspicious and called 911.

A small pile of candles, a cross, some green balloons and a picture of Herman Lloyd III with some family marks the scene where the 29-year-old lost his life last week.

Family approved picture of Herman Lloyd III

“I wouldn’t wish this on any parent. Nobody should have to bury their child. They’re supposed to be burying me, not me burying them,” said the victim’s mother Sharese Austin.

Herman’s mother is visiting Indy this week along with other family from their home in Florida.

On Sunday they held a prayer vigil before making funeral arrangements for Herman, who lived in Indy and was raising a family himself.

“I’m here from Florida and I’m burying my child. He was a father. He has four kids that miss him,” said Austin.

The youngest of Herman’s four kids is just three months old.

For her part, Sharese has no idea why someone would want her son dead.

“Somebody took his life and it’s not fair. It’s not fair to me his family and it’s definitely not fair to his four children,” said Austin.

Sharese claims the family lost contact with the victim last Tuesday, before a neighbor on East 20th Place noticed the victim’s car hadn’t moved in several hours and called to police early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the victim in the driver’s seat dead from multiple gunshot wounds. So far police have not released any suspect information, but Herman’s family urged the public to speak up and help find his killer.

“He was taken too soon. These children are growing up without their father,” said Austin. “I just ask for the public’s help. That’s all I want.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.