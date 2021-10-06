Fishers police seek help finding stolen puppies

Stolen puppy (Photo Provided By Fishers Police Department)

Stolen puppy (Photo Provided By Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for the public’s help finding six stolen puppies and identifying the person responsible.

The Fishers Police Department said the puppies were taken on Sept. 25 during a burglary at Uncle Bill’s Pet Center, located at 14061 Mundy Drive.

Investigators believe the puppies may have been sold in the Indianapolis area to unsuspecting buyers.

Anyone in the area who recently purchased a puppy from an individual to call FPD Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3313 or the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282.