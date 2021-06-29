Fight over fish sends man to hospital with stab wound

Fort Wayne Police investigate a stabbing along Carterton Drive in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was stabbed during a fight at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just after 3 p.m. to the 2000 block of Carterton Drive, off South Anthony Boulevard and East Paulding Road, on a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man with a wound to his chest.

Investigators at the scene said two men were fighting over fish when one man took a sharp object from his keychain and stabbed the other man.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, police said.

Police are interviewing a person of interest. The person was not identified, and it’s not clear if anyone will face charges.

The case remains under investigation.