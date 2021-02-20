Fight at church leads to multiple drug arrests

Emilio Landa Lagunes was one of the men arrested.

Israel J. Jimenez-Santiago

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) – Three men were arrested on Tuesday on drug charges after police responded to call of a fight at a church on US 50 near County Avenue, just east of Seymour, Indiana.

Police say that two men were fighting outside of a vehicle in the church parking lot. They entered the car and drove to an apartment complex on County Avenue.

ISP troopers arrived to the complex to investigate the altercation further. They found evidence that illegal drug activity was taking place and a search warrant was obtained for the apartment.

Troopers discovered 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, over $10,000 in US Currency and two handguns.

Victor M. Vazquez-Hernandez

Victor M. Vazquez-Hernandez, age 37, and Emilio I. Landa-Lagunes, age 23, were both arrested on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Israel J. Jimenez-Santiago, age 32, was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Visiting a Common Nuisance, and a warrant for Failure to Appear.