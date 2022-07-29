DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur arrested two people after a traffic stop turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as a gun and other items.
Just after 11 p.m., police were alerted about an “older style pickup” driving recklessly on southbound U.S. 27 near C.R. 850 North.
A Decatur Police officer stopped the vehicle at 27 and Bollman Street in Decatur. During the stop, an officer called in a K-9 to sniff around the pickup.
After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and found:
- 182.6 grams of a clear crystal-like substance (meth)
- .9 grams of a white powdery substance (fentanyl)
- Multiple glass pipes with a clear crystal-like residue
- One (1) confirmed stolen Smith and Wesson MMP 9mm handgun
- Other illegal items associated with illicit narcotic use and sales
Cameron S. Potter, 42, and Victoria L. Nahrwold, 44, were arrested on preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor Vehicle Suspended-Prior.
They were booked into the Adams County Detention Center.