Decatur Police K9 Milan poses with drugs, paraphernalia, a gun and other items seized in a traffic stop in Decatur.

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur arrested two people after a traffic stop turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as a gun and other items.

Just after 11 p.m., police were alerted about an “older style pickup” driving recklessly on southbound U.S. 27 near C.R. 850 North.

A Decatur Police officer stopped the vehicle at 27 and Bollman Street in Decatur. During the stop, an officer called in a K-9 to sniff around the pickup.

After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and found:

182.6 grams of a clear crystal-like substance (meth)

.9 grams of a white powdery substance (fentanyl)

Multiple glass pipes with a clear crystal-like residue

One (1) confirmed stolen Smith and Wesson MMP 9mm handgun

Other illegal items associated with illicit narcotic use and sales

Cameron S. Potter, 42, and Victoria L. Nahrwold, 44, were arrested on preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor Vehicle Suspended-Prior.

Cameron S. Potter

Victoria L. Nahrwold

They were booked into the Adams County Detention Center.