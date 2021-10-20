Felon sentenced after officers find handgun, 50 round drum style magazine during traffic stop

FORT WAYNE – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Franklin D. Wright, 30, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony offense.

Wright was sentenced to 62 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Wright was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Fort Wayne Police for a traffic violation. When officers approached the vehicle, Wright had his hands inside a bag which contained a Smith & Wesson handgun with an inserted loaded 50 round drum style magazine.

The DOJ said Wright was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2014 felony conviction for Carrying a Handgun without a License and a 2011 felony Battery conviction.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police Crime Lab. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.