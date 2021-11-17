Felon sentenced after having drugs in plain sight during traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Jonathan L. Wells, 48, of Hicksville, Ohio has been sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Wells was sentenced to 110 months (over nine years) in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on May 10, 2020, Wells was pulled over by law enforcement. During that stop, the officer saw baggies of drugs in plain view, which were later confirmed to contain 23 grams of methamphetamine. the DOJ said. Wells also had over $1,000 cash on him despite being unemployed since 2012. Text messages found on Wells’ phone confirmed his drug dealing activities.

The DOJ said officers also found a loaded .40 caliber handgun under Wells’ seat and he admitted to being a convicted felon. Wells criminal history reveals he has been convicted of prior offenses involving drugs, violence and property crimes.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Butler Police Department and the Auburn Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah Nokes and Brent Ecenbarger.