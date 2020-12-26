Feds want Hammond man to pay $723K, serve 18 years in prison

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors recommend 28 years in prison and payment of $723,445 in victim restitution for a Hammond man who shot a store clerk while carrying out a string of violent armed robberies in 2015.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gregory J. Smith pleaded guilty in December 2019 before a federal judge to nine felony counts that could carry a maximum of more than 150 years in prison.

Court records say the federal government now recommends a 135-month prison sentence on six robbery counts, a 10-year term for discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and another seven for brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss