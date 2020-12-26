Feds want Hammond man to pay $723K, serve 18 years in prison

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors recommend 28 years in prison and payment of $723,445 in victim restitution for a Hammond man who shot a store clerk while carrying out a string of violent armed robberies in 2015.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gregory J. Smith pleaded guilty in December 2019 before a federal judge to nine felony counts that could carry a maximum of more than 150 years in prison.

Court records say the federal government now recommends a 135-month prison sentence on six robbery counts, a 10-year term for discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and another seven for brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.