HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – A week-long trial in U.S. District Court ended Tuesday with the conviction of a Latin Count gang member in the ambush killings of two people during a vigil gathering outside a home in 2015.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl who suffered at least one gunshot wound to her chest as she tried to get younger children safely inside a home when gunfire erupted, according to media reports at the time of the shooting.

Jurors found 34-year-old Eduardo Luciano guilty of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and guilty of two counts of using a firearm to commit murder.

Luciano had been a member of the Hammond faction of the Latin Count street gang – which originated out of Chicago – when he and others formulated a plan to kill members of their rivals, the Latin Kings, according to federal prosecutors.

Latin Counts gang members drove to the 5500 block of Beal Street in Hammond where Latin Kings were holding a vigil. The Latin Counts members began shooting into the crowd, according to court documents.

Christopher White, a 33-year-old visiting family at the time, was shot in front of the home and later died. Lauren Calvillo, 16, was shot and killed on the front porch of her family’s home while trying to get children inside, court documents said.

Luciano’s co-defendants and fellow Latin Count members, Ivany Reyes, Robert Loya and Jeron Williams, all previously pleaded guilty to various felony counts.

Reyes pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and to two counts of murder in aid of racketeering. Loya pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. Williams pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and admitted his involvement in the killings of White and Clavillo, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

All three will be sentenced at a later date.

Luciano’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled, federal prosecutors said.