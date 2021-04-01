Feds: Indianapolis businessman agrees to guilty plea in investment scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis businessman plans to plead guilty to federal charges alleging that he operated a fraudulent investment scheme involving more than 100 people who invested more than $11 million.

Federal prosecutors say in court documents filed Wednesday that George S. Blankenbaker Jr. had agreed to plead guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud and one count of money laundering. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports prosecutors allege that Blankenbaker, the president of Indianapolis-based Stevia Corp., conducted “a Ponzi and money laundering scheme” from August 2016 to May 2019 through three companies.

Prosecutors say that 34 investors lost nearly $1.5 million.