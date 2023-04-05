FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A U.S District Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne woman to nearly six years in prison for assisting a 2019 armed robbery at a bank she worked at, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to documents in the case, a man armed with a deadly weapon robbed the Chase Bank branch on Lower Huntington Road on Christmas Eve 2019.

As authorities investigated the bank robbery, they determined that one of the employees, 38-year-old Kelly Krieger, was involved in the robbery, and Krieger later admitted to police that she and the man, identified as Horia Malutan, had planned the robbery.

Krieger said she told Malutan where to stand before coming into the bank, what words to use once inside the bank and how to exit the bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After pleading guilty to aiding and abetting armed bank robbery, Krieger received a sentence of 69 months in prison and two years of supervised release along with having to pay over $200,000 in restitution to the bank.

Malutan was sentenced to nearly five years in prison in May 2022 for his role in the bank robbery.