FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to documents in the case, 37-year-old Marcel Toussaint distributed “various quantities” of methamphetamine between June and August 2020.

Toussaint’s sentence will also be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Fort Wayne Police Department assisted the DEA with the investigation.