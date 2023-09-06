FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A convicted felon caught with a gun who led officers on a high-speed chase received a seven-year prison sentence Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 30-year-old Kevin T. Leshore to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, officers spotted Leshore at a gas station with a gun sticking out of his pocket.

When authorities learned Leshore was a convicted felon who had an active arrest warrant, they tried to arrest him, but he fled and led officers on a high-speed chase through a residential area before stopping and fleeing on foot, according to documents in the case.

After officers caught up to Leshore and arrested him, they found a loaded handgun, narcotics and a “large amount” of money.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with help from the Fort Wayne Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.