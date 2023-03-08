FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration showed a Fort Wayne pediatric dentist as being the second-highest purchaser of fentanyl by a dentist in the country.

The investigation also showed he did not use any of the procured fentanyl for medical purposes and attempted to conceal his actions.

A U.S. District Court sentenced 49-year-old Lucian Boboia to five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deception.

According to United States Attorneys and documents in the case, Boboia obtained a Fort Wayne dental practice in March 2021 and started seeing patients the next month.

Boboia was a registered practitioner with the DEA and had authorization to order and administer controlled substances in accordance with his dental practice, but in August 2021, the DEA’s Diversion Control Division began to investigate allegations that Boboia was illegally obtaining controlled substances and attempting to conceal his actions.

Investigators learned that Boboia had been ordering shipments of controlled substances on a weekly basis and had been telling staff members not to open the packages.

While serving a warrant at Boboia’s Lake Avenue dental practice, DEA investigators found that from March 2021 to July 2021, Boboia ordered approximately 1,700 vials of fentanyl, 600 bottles of midazolam and 200 diazepam tablets.

The investigation also found that only a “small portion” of the midazolam was administered to patients, and the remainder of the controlled substances were unaccounted for.

Federal data also showed that Boboia was the second highest purchaser of fentanyl among dentists in the U.S. from January 2021 to August 2021.

As a result of the investigation, Boboia voluntarily surrendered his DEA registrations, and authorities had his dental license placed on indefinite probation for a minimum of five years and had him close his dental practice.

Boboia had also been accused of practicing while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and continued to practice despite going through addiction and or abuse issues, according to records from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.