FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a man to over 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents in the case, 60-year-old Hector Castaneda of Mexico conspired to distribute “many kilograms” of cocaine from Mexico to Allen County from March 2010 to April 2011.

Also known as “El Pariente,” Castaneda was indicted in 2012 and remained a fugitive in Mexico until his arrest in 2017.

In 2021, authorities extradited Castaneda, who faces charges of one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, one count of distributing cocaine, and two counts of attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The judge sentenced Castaneda to 292 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.