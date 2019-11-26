Feds accuse trio of embezzling over $3 million from Fort Wayne company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fort Wayne released details of an investigation Tuesday involving a scheme where more than $3 million was diverted from a Fort Wayne company for personal use by three people.

Brian Nordan, 42, of Auburn, Indiana, Dustin Coleman, 42, of Cassopolis, Michigan and Angela Jasinski, 29, of Granger, Indiana were charged in an indictment alleging 13 counts of wire fraud in the announcement from U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch.

The investigation alleges that since March 2006 Nordan was employed as the Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of a Fort Wayne Company with authority over the day to day operations. His responsibilities also gave him access to the company’s accounts and finances. Coleman was Nordan’s domestic partner and eventual spouse and Jasinski is Nordan’s sister.

According to the indictment, between August 8, 2012, and June 1, 2018, Nordan concocted and carried out a scheme with the help of Coleman and Jasinski to embezzle money from the Company for their personal use. The loss to the Company from the fraudulent scheme totaled approximately $3,038,857.05.

It’s believed the scheme included the unauthorized use of company issued credit cards, the unauthorized use of company funds to pay personal credit cards, the unauthorized use of company funds for claimed reimbursement expenses, the unauthorized use of company funds to pay non business related vendors, the unauthorized use of company funds to pay non employees’ wages and benefits, and the unauthorized use of company funds which were invested in a toothpaste business.

“Employers hire individuals with the understanding that they will be honest and not exploit them for personal financial gain,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “When, as alleged in this indictment, individuals do exploit their employers for illegal financial gain, my Office and our law enforcement partners will investigate and prosecute.”