Feds accuse 3 Ohio men of illegally entering U.S. Capitol

This image provided by the FBI taken from a video security camera in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a man wearing a Trump 2020 winter cap and a bullet proof vest beside a wooden coat rack, standing among other rioters. (The FBI via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government has accused three Ohio men of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The men are among dozens charged with being part of a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump who entered the building.

In a case out of central Ohio, Dustin Thompson and Robert Lyon face preliminary charges of illegally entering the Capitol and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

A judge allowed both to be released on their own recognizance Monday.

In a case out of northeastern Ohio filed Monday, Stephen Ayres is accused of the same charges.