Feds accuse 3 Ohio men of illegally entering U.S. Capitol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government has accused three Ohio men of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The men are among dozens charged with being part of a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump who entered the building.
In a case out of central Ohio, Dustin Thompson and Robert Lyon face preliminary charges of illegally entering the Capitol and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
A judge allowed both to be released on their own recognizance Monday.
In a case out of northeastern Ohio filed Monday, Stephen Ayres is accused of the same charges.