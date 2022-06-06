DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have announced a summer crackdown on crime in certain areas of Detroit.

They’re pledging to take felons who are caught with guns to federal court where prison sentences typically are longer than in state court. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison says her prosecutors will focus on the city’s 8th and 9th precincts and swiftly make decisions on charges. They’ll work closely with Detroit police and federal agents.

Ison says, “As temperatures rise, so does violence.” Ison says recent mass shootings in the U.S. are “horrible.” But she says urban violence still eclipses mass shootings.

An 11-year-old girl was dancing at her grandmother’s house when she was killed by stray gunfire from outside the home.