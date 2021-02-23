FBI seeks info regarding children who interacted with child porn suspect with ties to Fort Wayne

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WANE) The FBI arrested a Rockford, Ohio man Monday following a child pornography investigation that began earlier this month.

According to a news release from the FBI, on February 10, Jeffrey Armstrong, 51, allegedly had an online conversation with someone he thought was interested in sexual relations with underage females. Armstrong told the person he was also interested in that sort of activity.

He was actually conversing with an undercover FBI agent and over the next 10 days multiple messages were exchanged which included sexually explicit photos.

Investigators allege Armstrong knew a five-year-old and a six-year-old he was attempting to engage in sexual activity with. The undercover agent says Armstrong claimed to have had sexual relations with underage females in the past.

On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Armstrong’s home in Rockford, Ohio. Shortly afterwards he was taken into custody where he works.

Armstrong has lived in Rockford for several years according to the FBI and he has frequently attended sporting events involving children.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who has a child that has interacted with Jeffrey Armstrong – and they feel any of those interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to “groom” the minor for future sexual interactions – to please contact the FBI’s Cleveland office at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446).

Armstrong has been federally charged with coercion and enticement and receipt and distribution of child pornography.