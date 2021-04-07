FBI seeks info about truckers accused of kidnapping women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WANE) The FBI is asking for help in finding alleged victims and additional information about two over the road truck drivers who traveled routes in several states, including Indiana, that are accused of kidnapping women for ransom.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, for Battery Cause Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment, and Tampering with a Witness Calling 911. Summerson is an over the road trucker with a primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities believe he told potential victims his name is Von or Vaughn.

Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington is also an over the road trucker, but at this time, his routes are unknown. Washington was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, in March 2021 by the FBI in reference to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation so far has revealed photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.

The FBI asks anyone with information concerning the case, including victims to contact them via email at truckervictims@fbi.gov.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance, services, and resources.