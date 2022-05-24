FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Federal agents raided a north Fort Wayne home early Tuesday.

Neighbors said agents first arrived at a home at 1205 Valdosta Drive, in the Lincoln Village subdivision off Cook Road, around 7 a.m.

A WANE 15 videographer was at the scene when a woman was led out of the home by officers and placed in a squad car. Another person was spotted in the back of another squad car.

Officers were also taking items out of the home and moving them into an unmarked van in the driveway.

Authorities at the scene would not say what they were doing.

A FBI official, though, confirmed to WANE 15 that agents were executing “federal search and arrest warrants at that address.” No other information was provided, however.

According to Allen County tax records, the home is currently owned by SNS Real Estate LLC, a Fort Wayne-based property acquisition and renovation firm. The company’s owner, however, told WANE a tenet had been living in the home and that her business had no involvement with anything going on inside the house.