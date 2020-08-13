FBI offering $10,000 reward for killing of 2-year-old girl in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE/AP) The FBI announced Thursday it’s offering a $10,000 reward for information about the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old girl as she sat in the back seat of her mom’s car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hammond on July 29.

Joette “JoJo” Malone was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Chicago where she later died. She had been shot in the head.

Days after the shooting, Hammond police say JoJo was caught in crossfire as two people exchanged gunfire. Her mother, who wasn’t injured, didn’t know the people who traded gunfire.

The FBI is asking anyone with information related to the killing to contact the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office at (317) 595-4000, the Hammond Police Department Investigations Division at (219) 852-2906, or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.