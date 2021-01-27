FBI looking for woman connected to sexual exploitation investigation involving a child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public’s help with finding an unknown woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Jane Doe 43 (Photo courtesy of the FBI)

The initial video of the unidentified woman, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019, the FBI said.

Jane Doe 43 is described as:

White, female

Dark hair

Between 20- and 30-years-old

She is heard speaking English in the video

The FBI said that this woman is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. These initiatives represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images,” the press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI said that no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.