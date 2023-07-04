The FBI has issued a new poster while they continue to search for a missing Lansing girl.

Wynter Cole-Smith went missing on Monday after police say she was kidnapped by her mother’s ex-boyfriend following a fight.

The kidnapping prompted and Amber Alert and police caught 26-year-old Rashad Trice a few hours after the abduction, but the 2-year-old has not been found.

The poster does not contain any new information, but the spread of it may help track down the whereabouts of the little girl. Wynter has braided shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

On Monday night, police released a map of the route they believe Trice took after the fight with Wynter’s mother and before was arrested in St. Clair Shores.

A map of the route police believe Rashad Trice took while he had Wynter Cole-Smith/Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

If you have seen Wynter Smith or know where she is, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

