VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI is on the hunt for an armed and dangerous bank robber who is accused of carjacking a Lafayette man who attempted to stop and help the criminal suspect, not realizing the man was on the run after robbing a bank in Michigan.

According to the FBI, 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards walked into a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Michigan, on Jan. 17 and handed the teller a letter demanding money. In the note, Edwards claimed he had an armed accomplice waiting outside.

Driver’s license photo of Jacob R. Edwards

Edwards was able to successfully elude law enforcement officers after leaving the bank and ended up fleeing across the border into Indiana.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department reported that on Jan. 19, at approximately 7:11 p.m., a 27-year-old man from Lafayette noticed a disabled motorist in the 6000 block of E. 12000 South in rural Tippecanoe County.

The Lafayette man pulled over to offer help to the stranded motorist assistance but, while attempting to hook a tow strap to the disabled vehicle, the stranded motorist — believed by authorities to be Edwards — jumped in the Lafayette man’s 2020 black Ford F-250 truck and tried to take off.

Police said the Lafayette man attempted to stop the thief from carjacking his truck, but Edwards punched the man several times causing him to fall from the moving vehicle and dislocate his shoulder.

Surveillance footage showing Edwards at the Michigan bank he’s accused of robbing (Credit: FBI) Surveillance footage showing Edwards at the Michigan bank he’s accused of robbing (Credit: FBI)

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department stated that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 20, officers in Vermillon County spotted the stolen Ford truck and attempted to stop Edwards. Edwards led police on a pursuit before crashing in a field in Henning, Illinois, and fleeing on foot.

The Lafayette man notified police that a handgun had been in his truck when it was stolen.

Police said the handgun wasn’t located in the recovered Ford truck and is believed to be in Edwards’ possession.

Edwards is still on the run and considered by the FBI to be armed and dangerous. He is likely still in the Henning area, but the FBI advised that Edwards could have crossed back into Indiana.

Edwards is described as a white male who is approximately 5’9″ and 165 pounds.

Anyone who spots Edwards is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about Jacob Robert Edwards can contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI.